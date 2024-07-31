Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CMT opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $176,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,102.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

