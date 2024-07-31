Cormac J. Twomey Sells 400 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Concentrix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 271,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $106.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,095,000 after purchasing an additional 720,616 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in Concentrix by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,707,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,294,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

