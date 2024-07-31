Cormac J. Twomey Sells 400 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 271,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $106.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,095,000 after purchasing an additional 720,616 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in Concentrix by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,707,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,294,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
