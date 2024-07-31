Corpay (CPAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Corpay to post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. On average, analysts expect Corpay to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Corpay Stock Performance
Shares of CPAY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,262. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.22. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Corpay
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
