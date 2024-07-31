Corpay (CPAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Corpay to post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. On average, analysts expect Corpay to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,262. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.22. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPAY

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.