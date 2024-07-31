Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,564,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 3,346,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Shares of CJREF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 176,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

