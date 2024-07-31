Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,900 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 4,182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Country Garden Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRGF remained flat at C$0.66 during trading on Wednesday. Country Garden Services has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.71.

Get Country Garden Services alerts:

About Country Garden Services

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.