Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cousins Properties traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 332981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CUZ

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 131,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.