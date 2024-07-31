Craig Hallum Increases GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target to $46.00

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.80% from the stock’s current price.

WGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

GeneDx stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. 788,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,050. The company has a market cap of $824.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Equities analysts forecast that GeneDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,761,009 shares in the company, valued at $54,088,166.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $66,087.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,761,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,088,166.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and have sold 349,076 shares worth $10,950,812. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

