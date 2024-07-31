Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 13,066 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 65,984,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,140,156. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.