Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 3,183 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $250,831,000 after buying an additional 2,065,387 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,564,831.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,803 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,734 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 510,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 394,147 shares in the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,036,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,047,650 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 249,905 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE STM traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. 5,540,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,042. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

