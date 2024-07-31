Critical Review: Realty Income (NYSE:O) & Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Realty Income and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 8 6 0 2.43 Equinix 0 5 11 1 2.76

Volatility and Risk

Realty Income presently has a consensus target price of $61.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.02%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $875.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Realty Income.

Realty Income has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $17.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Realty Income pays out 292.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix pays out 170.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 17.74% 3.26% 1.32% Equinix 11.32% 7.73% 2.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Realty Income and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $4.08 billion 12.46 $872.31 million $1.08 54.05 Equinix $8.19 billion 8.91 $969.18 million $9.97 77.11

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Realty Income. Realty Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equinix beats Realty Income on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 644 consecutive monthly dividends on its shares of common stock throughout its 55-year operating history and increased the dividend 123 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

