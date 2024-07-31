Cronos Market Cap Reaches $2.38 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 31st. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and $7.25 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00040150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009030 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.