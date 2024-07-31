CubeSmart (CUBE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.1 %

CUBE stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

