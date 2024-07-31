CubeSmart (CUBE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CubeSmart Stock Up 1.1 %
CUBE stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
