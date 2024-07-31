Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

NASDAQ:CPIX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,733. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

