Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Get Cummins alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $289.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.