CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. CVRx had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. CVRx updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

CVRx Stock Performance

CVRx stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. CVRx has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair cut shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

