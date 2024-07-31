D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Head-To-Head Analysis

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $8.76 million 18.85 -$82.71 million ($0.53) -1.82 Autohome $1.01 billion N/A $286.40 million $2.11 11.55

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Autohome’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for D-Wave Quantum and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 6 0 3.00 Autohome 0 2 0 0 2.00

D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 193.94%. Autohome has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.90%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Autohome.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -778.56% N/A -131.66% Autohome 25.69% 8.24% 6.39%

Summary

Autohome beats D-Wave Quantum on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

