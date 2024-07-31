DA Davidson Weighs in on Polaris Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PII. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Polaris stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69. Polaris has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $136.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

