Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Up to $11.77

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $12.71. Dana shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 309,739 shares traded.

DAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Dana had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is 444.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

