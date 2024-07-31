Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45-10.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.83 billion.

Dana Stock Down 0.8 %

Dana stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

