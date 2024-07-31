DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 13.8 %
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
