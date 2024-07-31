DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of DTEA opened at $0.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.66.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.