Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAWN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 1,531,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,107. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at $17,948,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $144,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,680.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,948,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,765. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

