DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target Raised to $5.00

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 426.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBVT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Further Reading

