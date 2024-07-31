DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 17,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,611. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $91.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.