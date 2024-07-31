Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lifted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.71.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $371.77 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.93 and a 52-week high of $441.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.99 and its 200-day moving average is $383.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

