DeFi Technologies (DEFTF) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DeFi Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DeFi Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies N/A -31.50% -1.18% DeFi Technologies Competitors -88.28% -5.17% -4.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DeFi Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DeFi Technologies Competitors 1181 2554 3109 120 2.31

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.36%. Given DeFi Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DeFi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DeFi Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $7.67 million -$15.03 million -23.96 DeFi Technologies Competitors $6.85 billion $993.32 million -3.44

DeFi Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DeFi Technologies. DeFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DeFi Technologies competitors beat DeFi Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.