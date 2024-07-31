Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 5.6% Higher

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.60 and last traded at $114.68. 3,474,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,030,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

