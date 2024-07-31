Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of DLX stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,635.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $58,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

