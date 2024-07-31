Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Deluxe Stock Up 1.5 %

Deluxe stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 281,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,988. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Deluxe will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,440 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,635.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $58,063. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

