Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10 to $3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,635.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,675 shares of company stock worth $58,063. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

