Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Update

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 43,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Denison Mines Price Performance

DNN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,047,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,385,753. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.73. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. On average, analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

