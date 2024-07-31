Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $10.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on DENN. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert P. Verostek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 726.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

