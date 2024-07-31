DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 136,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.82. 11,123,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $122.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,483 shares of company stock worth $401,450 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

