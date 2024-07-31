Dharmendra Kumar Sinha Sells 149,249 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RXT stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $499.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

