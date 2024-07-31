DigiByte Tops One Day Volume of $5.84 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. DigiByte has a total market cap of $124.68 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,412.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.43 or 0.00637587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00107507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00033698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.00241318 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00076502 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,162,005,340 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

