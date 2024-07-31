Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,786,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 528,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

