Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.88

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 171311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

