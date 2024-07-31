Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,673,882 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 707% from the previous session’s volume of 826,766 shares.The stock last traded at $32.61 and had previously closed at $32.08.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,403 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,181,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,043,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,385,000 after buying an additional 2,032,378 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,016,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

