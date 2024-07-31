DIMO (DIMO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.92 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. DIMO has a market cap of $14.08 million and $1.92 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIMO has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO launched on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 233,204,732.37203193 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.16439689 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,082,954.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

