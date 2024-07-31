Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Update

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 176.0 days.

Diploma Stock Performance

DPLMF remained flat at $51.53 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. Diploma has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

