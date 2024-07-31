Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $75.33

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.33, but opened at $82.57. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $81.76, with a volume of 376,237 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 12.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $271,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

