Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

DHC stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $803.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.76. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

