DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s current price.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DMC Global

DMC Global Price Performance

DMC Global stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 122,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $166.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 379,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 141,809 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in DMC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,871,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,213,000 after buying an additional 38,606 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.