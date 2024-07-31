Dominion Energy (D) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Dominion Energy has set its FY24 guidance at $2.62-$2.87 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.