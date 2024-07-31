DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

NYSE DV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. 977,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $35,562.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $35,562.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,428 shares of company stock worth $98,778 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 62.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,131,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,396,000 after acquiring an additional 185,458 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $15,297,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

