DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Plans $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

DT Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 67.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DT Midstream to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

DT Midstream stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTM. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

