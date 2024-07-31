DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

DTM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DTM traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.35. 176,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 11.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.