DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) PT Raised to $87.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 271,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,433 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 137.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

