DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $128.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DTE Energy traded as high as $120.87 and last traded at $120.15, with a volume of 107919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.63.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.30.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

