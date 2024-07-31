Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.12%. The business had revenue of C$166.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of DPM opened at C$11.64 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$12.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$467,422.56. In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$68,310.30. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$467,422.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $683,972. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

