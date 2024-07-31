Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $298.00

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.82), with a volume of 149561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.78).

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.31. The company has a market capitalization of £428.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,980.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

